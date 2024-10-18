Calgary at Hamilton - Week 20

October 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Calgary Stampeders in Week 20 action of the 2024 CFL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.