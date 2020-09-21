Calfee Park to Host Free Halloween Bash on October 23 and 24

PULASKI, Va. - Calfee Park will host two nights of Halloween fun on Friday October 23 and Saturday October 24 with a free Halloween Bash presented by Shelor Motor Mile Growing the Future, Tru Harvest Farms, and Calfee Park Baseball. Both events are open to the public and free.

Gates open at 4:30pm each night for trick or treating with local businesses, games, costume contests, and pumpkin painting. Friday night's activities will conclude with a 6:30pm screening of the Wizard of Oz on the videoboard, and Saturday evening will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus. Free popcorn will be provided during each movie.

The first 250 kids each night will receive a free pumpkin presented by Shelor Motor Mile. The event will cap at 1,000 people each night, and attendees will be asked to comply with social distancing requirements. Calf-E's Kitchen will be open with full concessions for purchase each night.

If you have any questions about the Calfee Park Halloween Bash or are a local business looking to set up a booth for trick or treating, please contact Melissa Epperly at (540) 250-1732 or [email protected]

