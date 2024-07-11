Caleb Wiley: 2024 Paris Olympics
July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Atlanta United star Caleb Wiley has been selected to represent @TeamUSA at the 2024 Paris Olympics! Hear more about his journey as Wiley sits with @mls studio talent Jillian Sakovits in preparation for the Summer edition of the Olympic Games.
