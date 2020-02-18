Caleb Cameron Named SPHL Player of the Week

Mayhem forward Caleb Cameron has been named the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week, the SPHL announced today.

Cameron continued his spectacular month of February this past weekend in Pensacola, extending his point streak to six games. He has found the scoresheet at least once in every game this month, and had the most productive weekend of his pro career at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Mayhem veteran took charge of the team's attack in back-to-back outings. He scored the overtime winner on both nights, assisted on Mike Chemello's late equalizer on Friday, and registered the second hat trick of his career on Saturday.

"We're very happy for Cam to receive this recognition," Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel said. "He's overcome several injuries and has taken on multiple roles this year. He's played defense for us and has had to be a two-way forward, so to see him lead us offensively like that was outstanding."

The Sundridge, ON native has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Mayhem this season, playing center, wing and even defense. Since returning from his injury a month ago, Cameron (5'10, 195) has been an indispensable component of Macon's push for a playoff berth. In the 11 games he's played since his return, he has scored at a point-per-game pace (5G, 6A, 11P) and has helped to lead the Mayhem to a very solid month of February in which they have taken 9-of-12 possible points.

Cameron has become the second player on the Mayhem this season to earn SPHL Player of the Week recognition, following Danny Cesarz on December 23rd, 2019. The Mayhem will look to continue their strong month with another busy weekend, as they prepare to travel to Fayetteville for a Thursday morning matinee with the Fayetteville Marksmen, followed by back-to-back home games at the Macon Centreplex. Friday is Macon Mistakes Night against Fayetteville, and Saturday is Pucks N' Paws against the Birmingham Bulls.

