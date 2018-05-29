Calder Cup Finals Schedule Announce for Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - After winning their Western Conference Finals series on Monday, the Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced their home dates for the 2018 Calder Cup Finals where they will face the Toronto Marlies.

The Marlies have home-ice advantage in the series and will host the first two games beginning this weekend in Toronto. The series will shift to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park next week for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary). Tickets will be on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT for the home games of the series.

2018 Calder Cup Finals - Texas Stars vs. Toronto Marlies (best-of-7):

Game 1 - Sat., June 2 - Texas at Toronto, 3:00 p.m. CT

Game 2 - Sun., June 3 - Texas at Toronto, 3:00 p.m. CT

Game 3 - Tue., June 5 - Toronto at Texas, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 4 - Thu., June 7 - Toronto at Texas, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 9 - Toronto at Texas, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 6 - Tue., June 12 - Texas at Toronto, 6:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7 - Thu., June 14 - Texas at Toronto, 6:00 p.m. CT

*if necessary

The Stars are making their third trip to the Finals in their nine-year history in the American Hockey League (2010, 2014) and claimed the Calder Cup in 2014. The Stars did not face the Marlies in the regular season.

