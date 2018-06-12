Calder Cup Finals Return to Toronto

The Toronto Marlies have a chance to win their first ever Calder Cup on Tuesday night when the Texas Stars visit Ricoh Coliseum for Game 6 of the Finals.

The Marlies enter with a 3-2 series lead after a dominant 6-2 victory Saturday night in Cedar Park. Calle Rosen scored twice in that game, while Andreas Johnsson, Colin Greening, Carl Grundstrom and Trevor Moore all found the back of the net.

Johnsson now leads the entire league in playoff scoring with 20 points (8G, 12A). His 20 points also give Johnsson the franchise record for most points in a single playoff campaign, surpassing Connor Carrick's 18 points two years ago.

Both Johnsson and Chris Mueller are averaging a point-per-game in the series, with two goals and three assists each.

At the other end, the Stars are led offensively by their top line of Curtis McKenzie, Travis Morin and Justin Dowling. Morin and Dowling lead Texas with six points (2G, 4A) each in this series, while McKenzie has scored four times and added an assist.

Though penalty calls have been infrequent, special teams remains an important factor when either side does get an opportunity. Texas are 4-for-10 on the man advantage while the Marlies are looking to turn around their power play, which has converted just once in twelve chances.

With a sellout crowd expected at Ricoh Coliseum, the Marlies will look to continue building on home-ice advantage that has benefitted them throughout the postseason. They are 8-1 in Toronto throughout this playoff campaign, and 13-1 over their last fourteen home playoff games.

Texas have faced difficulties on the road, as they are 5-4 playing away from home throughout these playoffs.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM and fans can catch all the action live on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2 and NHL Network.

