Calder Cup Finals Game 6 Preview: Bears at Firebirds, 10 p.m.

(Palm Desert, CA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they take the ice tonight for Game 6 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. After rallying from a 2-0 series deficit by reeling off three straight home wins at GIANT Center, the Bears are poised to claim their 12th Calder Cup in franchise history with a victory tonight against the Firebirds.

#2 Hershey Bears (13-5) at #2 Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-10)

June 19, 2023 | 10 p.m. ET | Calder Cup Finals - Game 6 | Hershey leads series, 3-2 | Acrisure Arena

Referees: Cody Beach (#45), Brandon Schrader (#46)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (#82), Joseph Mahon (#89)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TV:FOX43, NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (Channel 91), SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 9:30 p.m.

Watch Party Information

Bear Nation is invited to come cheer the Bears to a Calder Cup Championship! The Hershey Bears will host a Watch Party at GIANT Center as Hershey battles the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals. Doors at GIANT Center open at 9 p.m. with puck drop at 10 p.m. from Palm Desert, California as the FOX43 broadcast airs on the jumbotron. Admission is free to the Watch Party, and concessions featuring snack items, beer, water, and soft drinks will be available. Additionally, the club's team store, Hershey Sports, will be open to for fans to purchase great apparel, including 2023 Calder Cup Finals swag.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Firebirds met for Game 5 at GIANT Center on Saturday, in which Hershey prevailed by a 1-0 score in overtime. Both Hunter Shepard and Joey Daccord turned in several spectacular saves for their respective clubs, but it was Garrett Pilon who netted the contest's lone goal at 10:01 of overtime to lift the Bears to victory and give the hosts a 3-2 series lead. Shepard made 21 saves for his third shutout of the postseason, while Daccord posted 30 saves for his 10th outing of the playoffs with 30 or more saves.

WORKING OVERTIME:

Hershey's Game 5 win on Saturday was the second overtime victory of the series, and third overall overtime win of the playoffs for the Bears. The last playoff year that the Bears won three or more games in overtime was in 2017, when Hershey went 4-1 in games decided beyond regulation. Hershey's record for most overtime wins in a playoff year was set in 2010, when the Bears went 8-1 in extra time, and notably won three of four overtime games against Manchester in the Eastern Conference Finals, and won Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals 2-1 at Texas before returning home to claim the Cup in regulation on home ice.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

While Hershey enters Game 6 tonight on a two-game road losing streak after dropping the first two games of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals by a combined 9-0 score, the Bears previously went 6-0 on the road to begin the 2023 postseason. That streak matched a franchise record for the most consecutive road wins during a single playoff season. The Bears are also 4-0 on the road in the playoffs when scoring first.

MO' MO' MO':

Thanks to his assist on Garrett Pilon's game-winner on Saturday, Mason Morelli enters tonight's match carrying a three-game assist streak (3a). Hershey has gone 8-0 in the playoffs when the University of Nebraska-Omaha alumnus gets on the scoresheet, which is tied with Connor McMichael for the most wins when a Bears player records at least a point. Morelli is tied for third for the team lead in scoring in the playoffs with 12 points (5g, 7a) in 18 games, and his five goals are also tied for the team lead. The fourth-year pro has played more games than any Bears player this season, after appearing in 72 regular season games and 18 playoff matches; tonight Morelli is expected to suit up for his 91st total game.

WAKING UP IN A DAY-Z:

Bears defenseman Logan Day is tied for the team scoring lead in the playoffs with 13 points (3g, 10a), and leads Hershey in scoring against Coachella Valley with four points, all assists. The defender is second only to Firebirds rearguard Ryker Evans in playoff scoring from the blue line. Day is the only Bears player to have two separate assist streaks of at least three games this postseason.

BEARS BITES:

Aliaksei Protas is tied for third on the Bears in scoring with 12 points (5g, 7a), but has not recorded a point in his last six games, dating back to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals...A win and Calder Cup victory tonight for the Bears would mark only the fourth time in the history of the Calder Cup Finals that a team which opened the series with a two-games-to-none deficit managed to come back and win the title; the last team to achieve the feat was the 2010 Bears squad...Hershey is 1-0 in road Monday games in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

