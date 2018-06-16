Calder Cup Celebration Today at Ricoh Coliseum

June 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





Join us for a Calder Cup Celebration on Saturday, June 16, outside of Ricoh Coliseum at 1:00 PM.

There will be a team appearance with speeches, the opportunity to take home a Champions t-shirt or rally towel, complimentary food and beverages plus games, contests, photo opportunities and more!

Hope to see you there!

