Looking for stats?



Calder Cup Celebration Today at Ricoh Coliseum

June 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release

Join us for a Calder Cup Celebration on Saturday, June 16, outside of Ricoh Coliseum at 1:00 PM.

There will be a team appearance with speeches, the opportunity to take home a Champions t-shirt or rally towel, complimentary food and beverages plus games, contests, photo opportunities and more!

Hope to see you there!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2018


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories