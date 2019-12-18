Cal Miska Hired as Assistant Coach

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that former Rail Yard Dawg Cal Miska has been hired to join the hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Miska played in 16 games for the Dawgs in the 2018-19 season and had three goals, two assists and a +2 plus/minus rating. He also spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers where he had two goals and two assists and was +4 over 11 games. He remained in the Roanoke Valley following that season and has been working as a private skating and hockey skills instructor.

"Same sport, different role," said Miska. "Just like any job, I'm going to try to be the best for myself and everyone around me. I'm fully charged up for the opportunity and am ready to do what it takes to help the team climb to the top."

Miska will be with the team for all home practices and on the bench with Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner for all home games. This is his first professional coaching position but he has run skating and hockey development camps and private lessons for four years.

"Cal has an incredible work ethic and a great attitude. He will be a great addition to our locker room," said Bremner. "I'm excited to have him bring his skill development experience to our team and will be looking for him to help develop our players skating, shooting and puck skills on a daily basis in practice."

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the ice on Friday night on the road in Macon at 7:30 PM. They will then return home for Saturday night and Miska's first game behind the bench will take place against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. The broadcast for both games can be accessed via the new Rail Yard Dawgs app, available now in the App Store and on Google Play.

