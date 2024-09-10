Caitlin Clark Wins Third Consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors
September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark secures her 3rd straight Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging a double-double and recording her 2nd career triple-double
STATS: 25.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.0 APG
