Caitlin Clark Takes Home BOTH Kia ROTM and Eastern Conference POTM for August
September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark takes home BOTH the Kia Rookie of the Month and Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors after another record breaking month
24.0 PPG 5.2 RGP 8.5 APG
