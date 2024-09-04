Caitlin Clark Takes Home BOTH Kia ROTM and Eastern Conference POTM for August

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark takes home BOTH the Kia Rookie of the Month and Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors after another record breaking month

24.0 PPG 5.2 RGP 8.5 APG

