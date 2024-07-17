Caitlin Clark Sets WNBA Record with 19 Assists vs. Dallas Wings (July 17, 2024)

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA single game record with 19 assists in tonight's game against the Dallas Wings

Courtney Vandersloot previously held the record with 18 dimes

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

