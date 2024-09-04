Caitlin Clark Records the 2nd TRIPLE-DOUBLE of Her Career in Win over the LA Sparks

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark posted another LEGENDARY performance in the Fever's win over the Sparks

24 PTS 10 REB 10 AST 3 STL 4 3PM 8-17 FG

She also recorded the 2nd triple-double of her career! Only rookie to ever do it and she had to run it back

