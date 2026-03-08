WNBA Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark on Her Senior National Team Debut

Published on March 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


Caitlin Clark is excited to take the first step in her journey to making her Senior National Team competitive debut!

#USABWNT

