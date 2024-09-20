Caitlin Clark Named September Rookie of the Month
September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Wrapping up her regular szn campaign as a rookie with a bang
Caitlin Clark takes home the final Kia Rookie of the Month honors after notching 22.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 9.1 APG in the month of September
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
