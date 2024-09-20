Caitlin Clark Named September Rookie of the Month

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Wrapping up her regular szn campaign as a rookie with a bang

Caitlin Clark takes home the final Kia Rookie of the Month honors after notching 22.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 9.1 APG in the month of September

