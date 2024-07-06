Caitlin Clark MAKES HISTORY as the First Player in WNBA History to Record a Triple-Double ÃÂ°ÃÅ¸Ãâ¢ÃÅ

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark had a historic performance in Indiana's win over the #1 New York Liberty

19 PTS 12 REB 13 AST

She becomes the 1st rookie in WNBA history & the 1st player in Fever history to record a triple-double, while also becoming the fastest player to 350+ PTS & 150+ AST!

