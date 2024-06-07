Caitlin Clark GOES OFF for 30 PTS, 7 3PM, 8 REB, & 6 AST vs. the Mystics

June 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark WENT OFF in the Indiana Fever's win over the Mystics

30 PTS (53.3 FG%) 7 3PM (53.8 3PT%) 8 REB 6 AST 4 STL 38 Minutes

