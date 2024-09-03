Caitlin Clark Earns Back-To-Back Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark picks up back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Indiana Fever to a 4-0 week record!

24.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 9.0 APG

