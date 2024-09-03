Caitlin Clark Earns Back-To-Back Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors
September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark picks up back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Indiana Fever to a 4-0 week record!
24.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 9.0 APG
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
