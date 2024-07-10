Caitlin Clark Drops 29 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM, and 3 STL vs. the Mystics!
July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Historic day for Caitlin Clark as she notches 29 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM, and 3 STL vs. the Mystics. This is the first time a player in the NBA and WNBA has recorded such a stat line since 1973-74.
