Caitlin Clark Drops 29 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM, and 3 STL vs. the Mystics!

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Historic day for Caitlin Clark as she notches 29 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM, and 3 STL vs. the Mystics. This is the first time a player in the NBA and WNBA has recorded such a stat line since 1973-74.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.