Caitlin Clark Almost Drops a Triple-Double in WIN vs the LA Sparks!
May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The rookie had a stellar performance, ending with 11 PTS, 10 REBS, and 8 AST.
