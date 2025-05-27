Café Con Leche Named Title Sponsor of Fenómenos Enmascarados

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce today that they have teamed with Café Con Leche, a restaurant serving authentic Puerto Rican cuisine since 2018 with locations in Wappingers Falls and Rhinebeck, on a new multi-faceted partnership. Café Con Leche becomes the title sponsor of the Renegades participation in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión™ program, the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson.

Copa de la Diversión™ or "Fun Cup™" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. The Renegades began their participation in the popular program in 2021 with the "Fenómenos Enmascarados" identity which translates to "Masked Phenoms," celebrating the rich blend of Hispanic cultures throughout the Hudson Valley. In celebration of Lucha Libre culture, Hudson Valley aims to provide a blend of fighting spirit and showmanship at the ballpark.

"We are thrilled to welcome Café Con Leche as the title sponsor of the Fenómenos Enmascarados," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "Our Copa de la Diversión™ games in Hudson Valley always bring a unique atmosphere to Heritage Financial Park, and this partnership allows us to take that to the next level."

As part of the partnership, guests at all remaining Renegades games this season will be able to purchase Café Con Leche's famous empanadas from the First Base Concession Stand at Heritage Financial Park.

"Café Con Leche is honored to partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a proud High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, as part of the Copa de la Diversión™ initiative. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to celebrating cultural heritage, embracing community, and expanding diversity in America's pastime. Together, we aim to create a vibrant and inclusive experience that highlights the rich traditions that unite us-on and off the field. From serving our beloved empanadas to showcasing the rhythms, flavors, and stories of our heritage, we're proud to bring the heart of our culture to the ballpark," said Phil & Melodie Cordero, Founders and Leadership Team, Café Con Leche.

Café Con Leche has two locations in Dutchess County, with their original location at 2710 West Main St. in Wappingers Falls, and a second location at 6384 Mill St in Rhinebeck. Learn more and place an online order at www.nycafeconleche.com.

The Renegades have three remaining Copa de la Diversión™ games in the 2025 season:

Game ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â Theme

Sunday, June 1 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks - 2:05 p.m. National Puerto Rican Day

Thursday, Aug. 7 vs Brooklyn Cyclones - 6:35 p.m. Caribbean Night

Friday, Sept. 5 vs Greensboro Grasshoppers- 7:05 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff







