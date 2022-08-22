Cade Bunnell, Allan Winans Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

August 22, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder Cade Bunnell and starting pitcher Allan Winans have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Bunnell, 25, slashed .400/.471/.733 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI in five games against Pensacola.

This is Bunnell's third stint with the M-Braves. He was first promoted on May 12, then again on June 28 and for a third time on August 10. In 21 games for Mississippi, he is batting .362 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Atlanta drafted Bunnell in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He is originally from Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Winans, 27, went the distance in a career-high seven innings on Wednesday against Pensacola. He allowed two runs, one earned, with one walk and six strikeouts.

In four starts for the M-Braves, the right-hander is an unlucky 0-3 with a 2.91 ERA over 21 2/3 innings. He has five walks and 19 strikeouts. This is his first year in a starting role after being a bullpen arm from 2018-21 in the New York Mets organization.

Atlanta picked up Winans in the Triple-A Phase of Rule 5 in December 2021 from the New York Mets. He is originally from Bakersfield, CA.

The club returns to action with a six-game road series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Tuesday, August 30.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.