Cabrera and Frogs Walk All over Spokane

SPOKANE, WA: The AquaSox used an incredibly explosive fifth inning that saw them score 11 runs, and a great start from Bernie Martinez to vanquish the Spokane Indians by a score of 15-2 and improve to 9-6 on the season. The AquaSox bussed across the state to Spokane for a morning contest after a 5-1 homestand. Everett has now won five in a row and eight of their last nine.

Everett's offensive star was Walking Cabrera, with six RBIs on the day, four of which coming on a grand slam, bringing his season total to 11.

After only allowing two earned runs in his first fourteen innings of work to start the year, Spokane starter Gabriel Hughes could not buy an out in the fifth inning. He gave up three hits, and three walks, highlighted by an RBI-single from Harry Ford and a 2-RBI single from Tyler Locklear to make it 5-0 Everett. Spokane pulled Hughes with runners at first and second and nobody out in the inning.

Taking his place was Luis Amoroso, but the right handed reliever did not do much to relieve the Indians' struggles. He quickly loaded the bases and then balked in a run, before hitting Axel Sanchez with a pitch. The bases were still loaded with nobody out. All this led to the climax of the inning and the game as Cabrera blasted a grand slam, his third home run of the year. He now had five RBIs on the day and 10 on the year. Jonatan Clase also hit a blast of the two-run variety in the inning to make it 12-0 and bring Everett's run total for the inning to 11. That's where the scoring in the frame would end, but the damage had been done.

Martinez was not to be outdone by the offense. He was spectacular, only giving up one run on three hits over six innings. He was incredibly economical, throwing 71 pitches, 53 of which were strikes. He handed the bullpen an 11 run lead after a job well done as he

Everett did not take their foot off the gas pedal offensively despite their large advantage. Ford hit his second home run of the year in the eighth to give the Frogs a 13-1 lead. Everett continued to rally in the inning, leading to RBI singles from Sanchez and Cabrera to make it 15-1.

Luis Curvelo and Logan Rhinehart pitched the last three innings for the AquaSox and closed things down at 15-2.

The AquaSox have scored 26 runs over their last two games. This incredible offensive production has vaulted some Everett hitters onto the league leaderboards. Clase now leads the league in home runs with four and stolen bases with 12 and is tied for second in RBIs with 12 along with Ramirez. Locklear leads the league in RBIs with 13, and after his incredible day on Tuesday, Cabrera was tied for third in that category with 11 RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Everett will resume their road trip tomorrow night at 6:35 PM in Spokane as Juan Mercedes takes the mound in search of his first win of the seson. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

