Cabral with a Scoop, Score, and Celly!!!

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Luke Haakenson scored in second-half stoppage time to lift San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at ONEOK Field on Saturday night as the visitors rallied from a halftime deficit to move within range of clinching top spot in the group.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026

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