Cabral with a Scoop, Score, and Celly!!!
Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Luke Haakenson scored in second-half stoppage time to lift San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at ONEOK Field on Saturday night as the visitors rallied from a halftime deficit to move within range of clinching top spot in the group.
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