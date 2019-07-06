Cabbage Homers Again As Miracle Run Winning Streak To Six

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Trey Cabbage homered for the third time in seven games, and the Miracle scored twice in the seventh to upend the Palm Beach Cardinals, 4-3, on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. The Miracle have now won a season-high six straight games.

Cabbage's second inning home run to straightaway center field opened the scoring.

The Cardinals responded in the third with two unearned runs before extending their lead to 3-1 in the fourth.

Gabriel Maciel's fifth inning sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 3-2. Maciel also singled and walked twice and is hitting .351 in 16 games with Fort Myers this season.

Michael Helman opened the seventh inning with a ground ball that went through the legs of Cardinals third baseman Zack Gahagan. Helman advanced all the way to third after shortstop Imeldo Diaz booted the ball. Ernie De La Trinidad grounded the next pitch into left to tie the game. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded following back-to-back walks, Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch to force in a run and give the Miracle a 4-3 lead.

Helman finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and is 5-for-9 in the series.

Tyler Watson started for Fort Myers and yielded three runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings of work. The left-hander walked one and struck out two. Johan Quezada (4-1) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his fourth win. After Quezada walked the leadoff batter in the ninth, Derek Molina entered and struck out Luken Baker. Nick Plummer stole second on the play and moved to third on a wild pitch. But Molina struck out the next two hitters to earn his second save.

The Miracle go for the four-game sweep on Sunday afternoon. Lachlan Wells (0-0, 5.40) will start for the Miracle. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

