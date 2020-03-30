Cabarrus Brewing Company's "Baller Beer" Rolls out into Stores this Weekend

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - With the nation consumed with the health and safety of all citizens, professional baseball remains in a holding pattern as authorities and medical experts combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the uncertainty and anxiety felt across the country, examples of neighbor helping neighbor and people supporting small businesses are plentiful throughout Cabarrus and Rowan counties, North Carolina and the entire country.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tips its cap to emergency responders, health care professionals, government officials, grocery store employees and all those working in harm's way to keep people safe and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Not only does the team doff its hat, they lift a glass of Pepsi in salute, and this weekend, they'll lift a glass of brand-nnew beer debuting at area grocery stores.

"We share the concern of the world but feel confident that things will return to normal and America's Pastime will play a significant role in celebrating the end of this hardship and bringing people back together. In the meantime, we want you to taste a delicious new brew while supporting a small local business safely in the privacy of your home and envision a summer evening cheering on your hometown Cannon Ballers at picturesque Atrium Health Ballpark," remarked team operating partner Scotty Brown.

The Baller Beer can label draws a parallel between the team's new mascot Boomer and the backyard Cabarrus Brewing Company proudly calls home as follows: "The high-flying, death defying, gravity-denying fearless feats of the crash helmet-wearing, mustache-bearing, nostrils-flaring Cannon Ballers baseball club mascot are the very embodiment of the indomitable spirit of those who call the City of Kannapolis, Cabarrus and Rowan counties and the rest of the Piedmont region, home."

"As a community brewery and in a time when community is so very important to everyone, the Cabarrus Brewing Company is proud to be a partner with the Cannon Ballers organization. Although we can't yet say, 'Play ball,' we sure can say cheers to our community, our baseball team and most importantly to all of those working so very hard to keep everyone safe," explained Steve Steinbacher, managing partner of Cabarrus Brewing Company.

To celebrate the Baller Beer launch, Cabarrus Brewing Company will offer a brew-thru, pick-up service at their location at 329 McGill Avenue in Concord starting today that will operate from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday through Friday) and from noon to 5:00 p.m. (Sunday) for the foreseeable future. Boomer, the Cannon Ballers team mascot, will be on hand today and Friday, March 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.to assist CBC staff. Beyond that, Boomer will stay away as hand sanitizer wreaks havoc on his red leather gloves.

As announced earlier in the week, the scheduled Single Game Ticket Sales event has been postponed. The team will announce when single game tickets go on sale once they have more clarity on the baseball schedule. Season tickets and 10-game mini plans for the inaugural season at Atrium Health Ballpark remain available. Although the merchandise store is currently closed to the public, fans can take advantage of FREE shipping within the U.S. on orders through the team website, kcballers.com.

The team encourages fans to visit atriumhealth.org for the latest information on COVID-19 and how to keep your family and community healthy during this time.

About Cabarrus Brewing Company: As the county's first full scale production brewery, the Cabarrus Brewing Company just celebrated its 4th anniversary as the county's largest craft brewery -- a feat that would not have been possible without such a great community for which we are very grateful and thankful for in these trying times.

