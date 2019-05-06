C Nate Nolan promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
May 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- C Nate Nolan promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
- RHP Jake Elliott transferred to Winston-Salem from Triple-A Charlotte
Nolan went 1-for-4 in one game played for the Dash this year. After spending all of last season in Winston-Salem, Nolan was selected as a non-roster invite to White Sox big league spring training.
Elliott rejoins the Dash after a brief promotion to Triple-A Charlotte. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 5.02 ERA in seven outings for Winston-Salem.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 24 players, one shy of the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2019
- McCoy Called up to Double-A Bowie - Frederick Keys
- C Nate Nolan promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem Dash
- Yahn and Baumann Sweep Weekly Awards - Frederick Keys
- Mudcats return to Five County Stadium Tuesday night - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- C Nate Nolan promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
- Dash's Doubleheader at Potomac Canceled on Sunday
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 5 at Potomac, Doubleheader)
- RHP Jake Elliott promoted to Triple-A Charlotte from Winston-Salem
- Dash, P-Nats Postponed on Saturday Due to Rain