The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- C Nate Nolan promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- RHP Jake Elliott transferred to Winston-Salem from Triple-A Charlotte

Nolan went 1-for-4 in one game played for the Dash this year. After spending all of last season in Winston-Salem, Nolan was selected as a non-roster invite to White Sox big league spring training.

Elliott rejoins the Dash after a brief promotion to Triple-A Charlotte. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 5.02 ERA in seven outings for Winston-Salem.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 24 players, one shy of the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.

