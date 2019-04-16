Bye Bye Burty, Power Hitting Reynolds Returns to Saints

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense was stagnant for the better part of June. Manager George Tsamis knew he needed to do something in order to shake his team out of their doldrums. And then it happened. The Sioux Falls Canaries released veteran hitter Burt Reynolds and Tsamis pounced. The power hitting first baseman/outfielder joined the Saints on June 27, promptly hit two home runs and drove in five the next day and catapulted the Saints offense into the playoffs. Reynolds will once again call CHS Field home as he was re-signed for the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old Reynolds hit .280 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI in 54 games with the Saints. In 207 at bats he scored 37 runs, smacked seven doubles, stole 12 bases in 14 attempts, with an on base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .541 for an incredible .921 OPS. In the playoffs he homered in the first game of the North Division Series and drove in the lone run in the Game 4 series clinching 1-0 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Reynolds set a career high by driving in a run in six straight from July 7-12, tied a career high with an 11-game hitting streak from July 3-14 and finished one off his personal best by scoring a run in six straight from July 3-9. For the third time in his illustrious career he homered in three-straight games from July 7-9 and homered in five of six games from July 3-9. He stole a base in three-straight from July 1-3, the sixth time in his career he accomplished the feat. Overall, between the Canaries and Saints, Reynolds hit .265 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 87 games.

Reynolds came off a solid season with the Canaries in 2017 where he hit .283, his highest average since his first year of pro ball in 2008, with 16 homers and 68 RBI in 96 games. In 389 at bats he scored 61 runs, smoked 24 doubles, swiped 34 bases, had a .348 on base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage. His season was highlighted by numerous moments, but none more impressive than his back-to-back five-hit games on August 6 vs. Texas and August 7 vs. Winnipeg. Just three days later he hit a grand slam against the Saints at CHS Field, hit another home run the next day and then in the finale of the four-game series hit a second grand slam to go along with a career high six RBI. Reynolds had a career high 11-game hitting streak from August 10-22. He homered in back-to-back games three times and had two, two homer games.

In his first season in the American Association in 2016, Reynolds began the season with the Texas AirHogs before being traded to the Laredo Lemurs. He finished tied for first in the league in home runs with 24. Overall, he hit .249 with 24 home runs and 50 RBI in 90 games. In 338 at bats he ripped 13 doubles, three triples, swiped 11 bases, had a .334 on base percentage, and .518 slugging percentage. He homered in three straight games from May 25-28 and had two home runs on two separate occasions.

Reynolds signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2008 and spent three seasons in their system. His best season was the first one where he hit .289 with six home runs and 36 RBI with the Rookie Level Princeton Devil Rays. In 232 at bats he scored 37 runs, roped 10 doubles, four triples, had a .344 on base percentage, and a .444 slugging percentage.

In 2009 Reynolds played for Low-A Hudson Valley and hit .230 with a home run and nine RBI in 38 games. In his final season with the Devil Rays, 2010, he split time between Hudson Valley and Single-A Bowling Green and hit .221 with three home runs 34 RBI in 68 games.

After the Rays, Reynolds signed as a free agent in the Can-Am League with the Newark Bears. He spent two seasons with the Bears in 2011 and 2012 and hit .232 with 13 homers and 36 RBI in 71 games in 2011 and .246 with seven homers and 20 RBI in 53 games in 2012.

Reynolds then moved to the Atlantic League in 2013 with the Camden Riversharks where he hit .247 with six homers and 14 RBI in 71 games.

The Seattle Mariners signed him as a free agent at the end of 2014, where his cousin Robinson Cano played. Reynolds began 2014 with the Clinton LumberKings in the Midwest League and hit .326 with four homers and 10 RBI in 14 games. He homered in three straight games from April 27-May 1 and was promoted to High-A High Desert on May 10. Reynolds had a solid season hitting .257 with 12 homers and 46 RBI in 78 games. In 284 at bats he scored 37 runs, smacked 17 doubles, three triples, stole 12 bases, had a .322 on base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage. He hit safely in 10 straight from June 23-July 5 and had two home runs on June 24.

In 2015 Reynolds spent time at three different levels with the Mariners organization: High-A Bakersfield, Double-A Jackson, and Single-A Clinton. Between the three stops he hit .227 with 11 homers and 46 RBI.

The Saints have 15 players on their roster.

Roster

RHP Landon Beck

RHP Mitch Brown

LHP Ken Frosch

LHP Jordan Jess

RHP Jake Matthys

RHP Eddie Medina

RHP Todd Van Steensel

INF Josh Allen

INF Devon Rodriguez

INF Blake Schmit

INF Joey Wong

INF Chesny Young

OF Dan Motl

OF Max Murphy

OF Burt Reynolds

The Saints begin the 2019 season with a 10-game homestand. Opening Day is Thursday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the newest member of the Milwaukee Milkmen.

