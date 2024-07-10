Béni Badibanga WONDER GOAL vs Toronto FC: #CanPL

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







In the #CanChamp SEMI-FINAL

Béni Badibanga... INCREDIBLE - : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.