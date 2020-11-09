Buy Camo & Support Our Vets

November 9, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





There may be no more important observance each year that the one that falls on the 11th day of the 11th month. On Wednesday, Americans will once again take a moment to honor those that have fought -and remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice- to protect our freedoms both home and abroad on Veteran's Day.

For many of our great heroes, the battle doesn't end when the conflicts do. And so, the Bisons are proud to support the VA of Western New York and their 'Homeless Veterans Program (LEARN MORE)' with a very special sale this week at Bisons.com.

Now through Veteran's Day on the 11th, 100% of the Net Proceeds from Logo Camo Tees will benefit the VA of Western New York!

The Bisons have two Camo Tee's available, a Men's Military Green Tee that features the team's primary logo and a Women's Black Tee that sports the team's alternate logo. No matter which one you choose, 100% of the Net Proceeds will go to the Homeless Veterans Program.

Make sure you take a look at our entire 'Support our Vets' Section in the Bisons.com Shop. We will also donate $5 from every Camo Cap sold through November 11, with 5950 onfield, 3930 adjustable, trucker and women's caps all available. There are also a pair of camo decals for only $4 each, a $1 of which will go to the VA of Western New York.

Now is a great time to buy Camo and support our local heroes in honor of Veteran's Day!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 9, 2020

Buy Camo & Support Our Vets - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.