Buxton Begins Rehab Assignment with Red Wings Tuesday
June 18, 2018 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will begin a rehab assignment with the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list with a left big toe fracture since May 30.
The reigning Rawlings American League Platinum Glove recipient and 2018 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year originally suffered the injury in a rehab game on April 23 with Single-A Ft. Myers while suffering from migraines but returned to the Twins on May 10 before being placed back on the disabled list with his current injury. Buxton is batting .156/.183/.200 with four doubles, four RBI, eight runs scored and five stolen bases in 28 games with Minnesota this season.
Buxton has been a productive members of the Red Wings in his career, batting .331/.381/.580 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 55 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 65 Triple-A games. Six of those 14 homers have led off the game for Rochester.
The Wings are home against Syracuse from Tuesday-Thursday before welcoming Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Frontier Field Friday-Sunday.
