Butler for the Touchdown!!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Battlehawks should run that play more often. Perez finds 88 for the Touchdown to take the lead.

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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