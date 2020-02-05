Burmaster Traded as Verbeek Returns from IR

February 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc traded forward Gregg Burmaster to the Quad City Storm, head coach Glenn Detullio announced Tuesday.

In additional moves, defenseman Lenny Caglianone was placed on the 21 day IR and forward Ryan Verbeek returned from the IR.

Burmaster scored three goals and added four assists in 28 games played thus far this season. Burmaster was traded to the Storm for future considerations.

Verbeek, who was acquired in a trade with Pensacola on December 22, makes his return from the IR after a 21-day stint beginning on January 17. In his six games before heading to the IR, Verbeek tallied six points on four goals and two assists.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2020

Burmaster Traded as Verbeek Returns from IR - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.