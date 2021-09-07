Burmaster Inks with Quad City Storm

MOLINE, IL-Forward Gregg Burmaster has signed a training camp contract with the Quad City Storm ahead of the 2021-2022 season. Burmaster, 26, spent last season with ECHL Tulsa. In 65 games played he recorded 12 goals and 14 assists. The Clinton, NY native returns to the QCA after the Storm acquired him from the Huntsville Havoc in the 19-20 season. In 11 games with the Storm he scored five goals and two assists.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and mini plans are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

