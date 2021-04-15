Burlington to Play Host to the Native American National Team

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Frank Fulton, President of Sophos International and former Head Baseball Coach at Hampden-Sydney College, announced today that his Life Warriors program will participate in a series of baseball exhibitions this July. The tour will take place in Appalachian League communities and run from July 5-17. Fulton, President of Sophos International since 2001, has been developing baseball student-athletes and international professional athletes since 1979.

"Our players represent the Spirit of the Life Warrior. They treat the game, others, and themselves with respect. They enjoy playing the game and they represent their unique heritage of the past by sharing the history of their culture in word and deed," added Fulton. "When the opportunity was presented to play exhibition games in the ball parks of the one of the oldest baseball leagues in America, we did not hesitate to jump on it," stated Fulton.

"To have a National Team of any kind playing in your ballpark is an honor, but to have it be members of our country, playing and highlighting their respective cultures is going to be a truly extraordinary experience; for our ballpark, for these players, and for our community," said General Manager, Anderson Rathbun. "We already an amazing schedule lined up for our Sock Puppets fans, but to also add a game like this is more than just icing on the cake."

The Native American National Team is made up of players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America.

Native American Nations represented on the team include: Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pascua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Powhatan, Sioux and Tuscarora.

The Western Hemisphere Team, known as the VNuts, consists of players from USA, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

Native American National Team vs. VNuts 2021 Schedule:

Monday July 5 @ Johnson City, TN

Tuesday July 6 @ Elizabethton, TN

Wednesday July 7 @ Greeneville, TN

Thursday July 8 @ Kingsport, TN

Friday July 9 @ Bristol, VA

Saturday July 10 @ Pulaski, VA

Monday July 12 @ Danville, VA

Thursday July 15 @ Princeton, WV

Friday July 16 @ Bluefield, WV

Saturday July 17 @ Burlington, NC

The mission of Sophos International is to create Life Warriors and good citizens via positive sports participation, individual development, team events, collegiate networking and international clubs.

Tickets for this event, and for all Sock Puppets games, will go on sale in May (date yet to be released). This game will be included as part of Season Membership packages free of charge. For more information on this event, please contact the Burlington Sock Puppets at 336-222-0223 or info@gosockpuppets.com.

