Burlington Beats Bandits with Late Run

Burlington, IA - It took nearly four hours from the time of the first pitch until the first and only run of the game on Friday night was scored. Unfortunately for the River Bandits, that run was scored by the Burlington Bees and it was the only one they needed in a 1-0 victory at Community Field in front of 417 fans.

After two and a half scoreless innings at the outset of the game, the contest was halted by lightning and rain for one hour and twenty-three minutes. The game resumed with two Bees on base and nobody out in the bottom of the third. River Bandits reliever Luis Garcia entered to replace the starter Peter Solomon after the break. Garcia worked out of the jam with the help of two strikeouts.

With the teams still locked in a scoreless tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, Torii Hunter Jr. led off against Tyler Ivey with a single to right field. Following a pair of strikeouts, Hunter made his way into scoring position by stealing second base. He would come around to score the decisive run when Franklin Torres hammered a double to center field that glanced off the glove of Jake Meyers on the warning track.

The River Bandits put the tying run on third and had the go-ahead run at second base when Jorge Tavarez struck out Meyers to end the game.

Solomon, whose outing was shortened by the weather delay, lasted 2.0 innings and scattered three hits while striking out a pair. Garcia followed with 1.2 innings during which he struck out three and walked two. Ivey tossed the final 4.1 innings and fanned seven Bees while surrendering three hits.

Quad Cities finished with six hits, two of them courtesy of Jake Adams. The Bandits have now played four straight games without committing an error.

The series will continue on Saturday evening in Burlington at 5:00 p.m. RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the River Bandits opposite Burlington RHP Simon Mathews (1-0, 1.80) at Community Field.

