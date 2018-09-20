Burl Yarbrough Named 2018 Bill Valentine Texas League Executive of the Year

September 20, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio - Late Wednesday, the Texas League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced that San Antonio Missions President, Burl Yarbrough, was named the 2018 Bill Valentine Texas League Executive of the Year. The award, named after Texas League Hall of Famer, Bill Valentine, is voted on by the leaders of the 8-team Texas League and is presented annually to an individual who has had a successful season in the areas of leadership, attendance, marketing initiatives, promotions, facility enhancements, game day experience, community involvement and overall baseball operations.

"It is a tremendous and humbling honor to receive this award on behalf of the entire Missions staff," said Yarbrough, who just completed his 31st season with the storied franchise. "It's a testament to the hard work of our staff. Personally, it's an honor to win this award in our final season of what's been an illustrious run in the Texas League."

It's the fourth time earning the TL Executive of the Year award for Yarbrough, who also took home the honor following the 1989, 1994 and 2011 seasons. In June of 2016, Yarbrough earned the TL's highest honor when he was inducted into the league's Hall of Fame.

The 2018 season was historic on many levels for Yarbrough and San Antonio. The club drew 327, 276 fans at Wolff Stadium this past season, an average of 4,885 a game and the best attendance for the Missions since 1998. San Antonio also set all-time highs in corporate sales (up 17%), group sales (up 3%) and gameday revenue (up 23%). Yarbrough presided over the wildly successful Flying Chanclas de San Antonio promotion, setting the stage for the club to shatter its all-time merchandise record (up 280%).

The Flying Chanclas initiative also paved the way for a banner year on the community front for the franchise. The club partnered with Haven for Hope in holding shoe drives for the homeless during all of the scheduled Chanclas games. (Continues on Page 2)

Over 1,200 pairs of shoes were donated throughout the summer. To honor the matriarch of the Hispanic family as part of MiLB's COPA initiative, Missions players, mascots and front office members made multiple Meals on Wheels food deliveries to the elderly in the San Antonio community.

Yarbrough's hard work and skilled leadership has helped usher in a new era for the San Antonio Missions as the franchise will begin play in Triple-A this upcoming season as a member of the Pacific Coast League. Earlier in the week, Yarbrough and the club announced a two-year player-development contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

