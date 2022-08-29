Bunnell's Ninth Inning Grand Slam Lifts M-Braves over Barons 8-6

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Down two runs in the ninth inning, Cade Bunnell smashed a grand slam to center field to lift the Mississippi Braves (56-63, 27-23) 8-6 over the Birmingham Barons (53-67, 22-29) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

The M-Braves took four of six games for their second straight series win and came back in the eighth inning or later for the sixth time this season.

Bunnell dominated the series, blasting three homers, a triple and 10 RBI. He is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves.

The M-Braves scored the first three runs of the game.

In the second, Andrew Moritz and Riley Delgado hit back-to-back doubles to bring in the first run of the game. Moritz led the team with three hits and two doubles, and Delgado picked up two hits.

In the third, Javier Valdes smoked a two-run triple to right field to make it 3-0. Valdes went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two walks.

The Barons scored the next five runs to take a 5-3 lead into the sixth.

The M-Braves bullpen kept them in the game, combining for 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. RHP Odalvi Javier and RHP Justin Yeager each contributed scoreless innings.

Down 5-3 entering the ninth, Jalen Miller led off with a walk. Justyn-Henry Malloy singled to right center and Valdes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bunnell then crushed a grand slam to center field to take a 7-5 lead. Logan Brown added an RBI base hit to make it 8-5.

RHP Indigo Diaz got the final two outs for his fourth save.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday for a six-game home series against the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) at Trustmark Park.

