Bunn to Macon

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are announcing today the loan of forward/defenseman Michael Bunn to the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Bunn has registered five goals and 15 assists for 20 points while playing mostly on defense for Carolina this season. He is leaving the team in the middle of a 7-game point streak that started back on December 15.

"We're very happy for Bunner to get this opportunity, he has certainly worked his butt off this season with a different position than he might be used to" head coach Andre Niec said. "I have no doubt he will be successful with the Mayhem and I wish him all the best."

Bunn is currently the Carolina Thunderbirds' all-time leader in goals scored with 32 in the team's existence thus far. Bunn has previous experience in the SPHL playing in two games for the now-defunct Columbus Cottonmouths back in 2015-16.

The Macon Mayhem currently sit in a tie for first place with the Peoria Rivermen atop the SPHL standings, though Peoria has two games in hand over Macon. Bunn will join former Thunderbirds Henry Dill and Taylor Love during a home-and-home set against the Roanoke Rali Yard Dawgs that begins in Macon Friday night.

