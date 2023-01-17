Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available

January 17, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Registration is now open for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers official kids club for the 2023 season. Bunker's Buddies Kids Club will have four tiers of memberships available for children 12-and-under.

Children in the Bunker's Buddies Kids Club will enjoy numerous perks at Segra Stadium. Each tier will offer a personalized ID card, one complimentary reserved or general admission ticket voucher for the child's birthday, an end-of-the-year Bunker's Buddies party, and newsletter updates. The tiers gradually increase in the number of perks. The top tier, 'Home Run' Membership, will have a member limit of 100 children.

Here is a full list of benefits for each membership package:

2023 Bunker's Buddies 'Home Run' Membership (Limit of 100 Members)

Cost: $75.00

Personalized I.D. card and lanyard

Official membership goodie bag, club t-shirt, and surprise specialty item

One (1) complimentary ticket to twelve (12) Sunday home games

One (1) complimentary ticket for the child's birthday

Discounted tickets for up to two parents or guardians for twelve (12) Sunday home games

Two (2) complimentary parent or guardian tickets. One (1) on Mother's Day (May 14, 2023) and one (1) on Father's Day (June 18, 2023)

Three (3) special club events, plus the end-of-the-year Bunker's Buddies party

Kids Run Bases express lane access

The opportunity to be chosen to deliver the game ball before a home game

$30 off a reserved birthday package

Newsletter updates

2023 Bunker's Buddies 'Triple' Membership

Cost: $50.00

Personalized I.D. card and lanyard

Official membership goodie bag and club t-shirt

One (1) complimentary ticket to seven (7) Sunday home games

One (1) complimentary ticket for the child's birthday

Discounted tickets for up to two parents or guardians for seven (7) Sunday home games

One (1) complimentary parent or guardian ticket on either Mother's Day (May 14, 2023) or Father's Day (June 18, 2023)

Two (2) special club events, plus the end-of-the-year Bunker's Buddies party

Kids Run Bases express lane access

$20 off a reserved birthday package

Newsletter updates

2023 Bunker's Buddies 'Double' Membership

Cost: $25.00

Personalized I.D. card and lanyard

Official membership goodie bag

One (1) complimentary ticket to four (4) Sunday home games

One (1) complimentary ticket for the child's birthday

One (1) special club event, plus the end-of-the-year Bunker's Buddies party

Kids Run Bases express lane access

$10 off a reserved birthday package

Newsletter updates

2023 Bunker's Buddies 'Single' Membership

Cost: Free

Personalized I.D. card

One (1) complimentary ticket for the child's birthday

End-of-the-year Bunker's Buddies party

Newsletter updates

Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Sunday Dates are April 9th, 16th & 30th, May 14th & 28th, June 18th, July 2nd, 16th & 30th, August 6th & 20th, and September 10th. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers return to Segra Stadium for the 2023 season on Friday, April 7th, playing against Carolina Mudcats.

For more information about Bunker's Buddies or to sign your child up, please visit https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/fans/kids.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 17, 2023

Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.