Bullseye!: Pittburgh Riverhounds SC's Bertin Jacquesson Is USL Championship Player of the Week

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 31 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a hat trick in the Hounds' 4-0 victory against Miami FC on Saturday night to boost the club's postseason chances.

