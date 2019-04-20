Bulls Win and Advance to Finals

April 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls win Game 3 of the President's Cup Semi-finals by defeating Roanoke 6-4 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Bulls advances to the 2019 SPHL President's Cup Finals to face in state rival and reigning champion, Huntsville Havoc.

Birmingham's Geoff Crisfield earns Player of the Game honors with 2 goals and 1 assist. SPHL Goalie of the Year Mavric Parks records the win with 31 saves.

NEXT GAME:

Friday April 26, 2019

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.