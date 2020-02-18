Bulls Take Down Pensacola at Home

February 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Pensacola Ice Flyers on their home ice at the Pelham Cvic Complex.

Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:

Pete De Coppi - 1G 1A

Cole Stallard - 1G 1A

Russ Jordan - 1G (game winner)

Austin Lotz recorded 31 saves in net for Birmingham.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday February 22, 2020

at Macon Mayhem

Macon CentrePlex - Macon, GA

6:00pm cst

Sunday February 23, 2020

at Evansville Thunderbolts

Ford Center - Evansville, IN

7:30pm cst

Friday February 28, 2020

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:30pm cst

Promotion: Marvel Super Hero Night

Kids Hat Giveaway

Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Make-A-Wish

