Bulls Take Down Pensacola at Home
February 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Pensacola Ice Flyers on their home ice at the Pelham Cvic Complex.
Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:
Pete De Coppi - 1G 1A
Cole Stallard - 1G 1A
Russ Jordan - 1G (game winner)
Austin Lotz recorded 31 saves in net for Birmingham.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday February 22, 2020
at Macon Mayhem
Macon CentrePlex - Macon, GA
6:00pm cst
-------
Sunday February 23, 2020
at Evansville Thunderbolts
Ford Center - Evansville, IN
7:30pm cst
------
Friday February 28, 2020
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:30pm cst
Promotion: Marvel Super Hero Night
Kids Hat Giveaway
Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Make-A-Wish
