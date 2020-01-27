Bulls Stampede to Win 5 of Last 6 Games

January 27, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - It was another inspiring weekend for the Birmingham Bulls who earned a weekend sweep by defeating the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Huntsville Havoc. The Bulls found themselves down early in first period of both games, but managed to overcome 2 goal deficits without allowing a goal in the 2nd or 3rd period on back to back nights.

Friday night's game in Pensacola saw an almost sell out crowd of over 6,000 fans in the building for $5 ticket night. The Ice Flyers got their fans into it early with a short-handed goal by Garrett Milan just over 3 minutes into the contest. A few minutes later the building erupted again with a power play goal by Meirs Moore. The Bulls maintained their composure and regrouped after the 1st period settling into the game and slowly gaining momentum in the high paced, back-and-forth game. The quick transitional aspect of the game was evident as both teams traded countless odd man rushes up and down the ice in which the Bulls were able to tally their first goal of the evening on a perfectly executed connection between Aaron Huffnagle and Canon Pieper. Huffnagle attacked down the left side of the ice and feathered a softly-touched area pass to Pieper who simply deflected it past the short side of Pensacola goaltender, Chase Perry. Later in the second period, Mike Davis capitalized on a loose puck in traffic on the power play to even the game at 2. Both teams traded opportunities in the 3rd period, but the goaltending prevailed as the two teams headed to an overtime period. The 5-minute extra frame of 3-on-3 hockey had all 6,000+ fans on their feet cheering loudly as both teams worked to find the game winning goal. Bulls goalie, Austin Lotz, came up clutch time and time again for 65+ minutes making 34 total saves as the final buzzer sounded sending the game to a shootout. Lotz continued to shine, stopping 3 of the 4 Ice Flyers shooters in the game's most important moments. The Bulls seized the opportunity for the extra point with goals from Jake Barber, Taylor Dickin, and the eventual game-sealer from Mike Davis in the top half of the 5th round of the shootout. Dickin is credited with the game winning goal as the Bulls won their first overtime game of the season, as well as their first win against Pensacola.

Saturday night's battle of Alabama between the Birmingham Bulls and the Huntsville Havoc did not disappoint as the game was action packed with physical play and high intensity battles all over the ice. The Bulls were sporting their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle themed blue jerseys in front of a crowd of almost 4,000. Two quick goals from Huntsville just 6 minutes into the contest challenged the Bulls yet again to play from behind. Late in the first period with under 2 minutes remaining, a power play goal from Karel Drahorad brought the Birmingham crowd to its feet on a goal that also saw Russ Jordan record his first point of the season (since returning from injury) with the primary assist. As time ran down to end the first period, a quick transitional play found Jake Barber get loose down the left side of the ice as he fired an off-angle shot that snuck through the short side to tie the game at 2 with just 21 seconds remaining. This was a huge momentum shift for the Bulls as they evened the score heading into the first intermission. Shift after shift the Bulls kept to their game plan and worked the puck deep below the Huntsville goal-line trying to create chances at the net. A break came just 6 minutes into the period when a bang-bang play saw Cole Stallard fire a quickly released shot in front of the net that beat the goalie five-hole and gave the Bulls their first lead of the game. From there, Birmingham played confident with the lead in front of another stellar performance from goaltender, Austin Lotz, who made 36 saves in total. Jake Barber found the net two more times capping off a hat-trick performance late in the 3rd period on the power play. Stallard would go on to score a second goal in the 3rd period as well. This rivalry did not end quietly, as there were countless extra-circulars after the whistle and 68 total penalty minutes in the game. The Bulls took this one with final score of 6-2 and their second straight win against the Havoc. Josh Harris quietly recorded a 4 point night with 4 assists bringing his (assist) total to 26 in just 31 games.

The Bulls are on the road next weekend as they will play 2 games in Evansville. Evansville sits one place (8 points) in front of Birmingham in the standings.

-------------

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday January 31

at Evansville Thunderbolts

Ford Center

7:15pm cst

------

Saturday February 1

at Evansville Thunderbolts

Ford Center

7:15pm cst

