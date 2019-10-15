NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Bulls Opening Night this Friday

October 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release

PELHAM, AL - The Bulls are taking on the Huntsville Havoc for a President's Cup Finals Rematch on Opening Night, Friday October 18 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Behind the Glass Pregame Show begins at 6:00pm in front of the Main Gate

Doors at 6:30pm

Game starts at 7:30pm

RED OUT NIGHT presented by Coca-Cola. The first 3000 fans receive a free t-shirt.

Don't miss this action packed rematch between in-state rivals to start the 2019-20 season of SPHL Hockey.

