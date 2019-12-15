Bulls Lose to Quad City in Shootout
December 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to the Quad City Storm 3-4 in a shootout on their home ice in Pelham.
Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber with 1 goal and 2 assists, Mike Davis with 2 goals and Josh Harris with 2 assists.
Artt Brey closed with 34 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday December 21, 2019
at Macon Mayhem
Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia
6:00pm cst
---
Friday December 27, 2019
Macon Mayhem
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
