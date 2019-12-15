Bulls Lose to Quad City in Shootout

PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to the Quad City Storm 3-4 in a shootout on their home ice in Pelham.

Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber with 1 goal and 2 assists, Mike Davis with 2 goals and Josh Harris with 2 assists.

Artt Brey closed with 34 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday December 21, 2019

at Macon Mayhem

Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia

6:00pm cst

Friday December 27, 2019

Macon Mayhem

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

