Bulls Lose in Shoot Out

January 9, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-5 in a shoot out on their home ice in Pelham.

Notable players for Birmingham:

Matt Fuller - 2G 1A

Mike Davis - 1G 1A

Jacob Barber - 2A

Canon Pieper - 1G

Artt Brey closed the night with 27 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday January 10

at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Berglund Center - Roanoke, Virginia

6:05pm cst

------

Saturday January 11

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

Bulls Lose in Shoot Out - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.