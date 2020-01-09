Bulls Lose in Shoot Out
January 9, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-5 in a shoot out on their home ice in Pelham.
Notable players for Birmingham:
Matt Fuller - 2G 1A
Mike Davis - 1G 1A
Jacob Barber - 2A
Canon Pieper - 1G
Artt Brey closed the night with 27 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday January 10
at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Berglund Center - Roanoke, Virginia
6:05pm cst
------
Saturday January 11
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
