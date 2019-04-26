Bulls Lose a Heartbreaker in Overtime

April 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls drop Game 1 of President's Cup Finals to Huntsville 4-3 in Overtime at the Pelham Civic Complex

Bulls rookie Cole Golka scored midway through the 3rd period to tie the game at 3 a piece, sending the game into the overtime period

Huntsville's Rob Darrar found the net to secure the win at 14:16 in the Overtime period

Game 2 of the Best of 3 Series will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL tomorrow night.

VIEW GAME STATS

NEXT GAME:

Saturday April 27, 2019

@ Huntsville Havoc

Von Braun Venter - Huntsville, Alabama

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.