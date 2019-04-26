Bulls Lose a Heartbreaker in Overtime
April 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls drop Game 1 of President's Cup Finals to Huntsville 4-3 in Overtime at the Pelham Civic Complex
Bulls rookie Cole Golka scored midway through the 3rd period to tie the game at 3 a piece, sending the game into the overtime period
Huntsville's Rob Darrar found the net to secure the win at 14:16 in the Overtime period
Game 2 of the Best of 3 Series will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL tomorrow night.
VIEW GAME STATS
NEXT GAME:
Saturday April 27, 2019
@ Huntsville Havoc
Von Braun Venter - Huntsville, Alabama
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2019
- Bulls Lose a Heartbreaker in Overtime - Birmingham Bulls
- Former Ice Flyer Bergin Named Head Coach of ECHL South Carolina Stingrays - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Lose a Heartbreaker in Overtime
- Bulls Win and Advance to Finals
- Bulls Drop Game 2
- Birmingham's Parks and Hicks Win Season Awards
- Bulls Win and Head to Semi-Finals