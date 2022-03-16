Bulls in Playoff Contention

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls are inching ever so close to an SPHL playoff berth as the regular season starts to come to a close. The Bulls gained four points on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs over the weekend to close the gap to just nine points out of the playoffs. Birmingham was thirteen points behind Roanoke before defeating the Rail Yard Dawgs last Thursday at home 6-1, and then picking up two points on the road in Evansville over the weekend. Roanoke is in the midst of a nine game road stand in which they have lost all eight so far. They will play their final game on the road on Thursday, March 17th against the Fayetteville Marksmen before returning home this weekend against the Macon Mayhem.

Birmingham will be back on the ice this weekend at the Crown Coliseum in North Carolina taking on the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Bulls picked up four out of a possible six points over tree games last week with a victory over Roanoke on Thursday night, and then a shootout loss and an OT loss in back to back nights against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Despite being 1-4 versus the Marksmen so far this season, Birmingham has played Fayetteville tight in all five matchups. This weekend will be the first and only time this season that the Bulls will make the trip to the Crown Coliseum. Roanoke and Birmingham both have nine games left in the regular season, none of which will be played against one another.

Birmingham Last Nine Games

March 18th - @Fayetteville

March 19th - @Fayetteville

March 25th - @Knoxville

March 26th - Knoxville

March 31st - Evansville

April 1st - @Macon

April 2nd - @Macon

April 8th - Huntsville

April 9th - Huntsville

Roanoke Last Nine Games

March 17th - @Fayetteville

March 18th - Macon

March 19th - Macon

March 25th - Huntsville

March 26th - Huntsville

April 1st - Knoxville

April 2nd - Knoxville

April 8th - @Fayetteville

April 9th - @Fayetteville

