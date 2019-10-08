Bulls Founder, Art Clarkson Dies at 78

October 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Bulls team founder Art Clarkson passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at age 78. Clarkson's love for sports quickly made him a legendary sports promoter in the state of Alabama. He brought baseball to Birmingham with the Barons in 1981 and was responsible for building them a brand new stadium at the Hoover Met.

In 1991, Clarkson shifted his focus from baseball to pro hockey when he founded the Birmingham Bulls in the Eat Coast Hockey League (ECHL). He was the managing partner of the team for six season before selling and shifting the focus once again. This time it was arena football. Clarkson's football career took him around the country, from Huntsville to Green Bay. When It was time to retire, he returned to where is all began, Birmingham.

Art Clarkson's favorite movie was Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. "If you build it, they will come", was a famous line from the film that always stuck with him. One final dream came to the newly retired promoter. Clarkson woke up one morning in the summer of 2016 and said "I'm bringing the Bulls back to Birmingham". He brought the team to Pelham with a multi-million dollar renovated arena. In November of 2017, the puck dropped once again for the Birmingham Bulls in front of a sold out crowd.

Clarkson built it and they came.

In May 2019, Clarkson stepped down as managing partner of the Birmingham Bulls due to health issues. On October 7, just 11 days from Opening Night, Art Clarkson passed away quietly at his home. His legacy will remain in Birmingham with the Bulls and the Barons. If you have ever been to a ball game in Birmingham on any day in that last 40 years, your trip to the ball park would not have been possible without Art Clarkson. If you have ever bundled up to watch a hockey game (or giant Coke Can Race) in the last 30 years in the Magic City, your night at the rink would not have happened without Art Clarkson.

Art touched a lot of lives. He helped start careers for young athletes on the field, then gave them opportunities off the field when their playing days were over. He was the king of the promotion and his name will always be synonymous with pro sports in Birmingham.

"The Sports world lost a pioneer today. Art prided himself on being the PT Barnum of minor league sports and he lived every minute of every day being the heartbeat of his team."

- Joe Stroud, President, Birmingham Bulls

"Art was as much as a friend as he was my boss, I can't thank him enough for introducing my family to the Bulls logo. I miss him already. In my eyes, he is Mr. Hockey of Birmingham but he will always be known as a pioneer of minor league sports. Our thoughts are with Kathy, the kids and the extended family."

- Jamey Hicks, Head Coach, Birmingham Bulls

Art Clarkson

1941-2019

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.